Avg. gas price in SD County nearing $6/gallon

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The average price of regular gas in San Diego County is now up to a record $5.91/gallon.

"When I look and saw $6, I was like this is crazy. What's going on here?" Sandra Evans said.

"Oh my God… it's hurting my pocket," Cezarina Williams said.

Sunday, the average gas price jumped 2 cents, increasing for the 26th consecutive day.

Last week, state democratic lawmakers proposed a $400 gas rebate for taxpayers.

They said the $400 will cover what the average driver pays in state gas taxes for one year, instead of suspending the gas tax as republicans suggested.

"While it might alleviate some pain, it does create some other issues," Craig Barkacs, Professor of Business Law at the University of San Diego, said.

Barkacs said one of those issues is that $400 will go to every taxpayer regardless of income or whether they own a gas-powered car.

"I look at my own situation. I live close to work. I don't use a lot on gas. I would be getting that $400 increase," he said.

But Barkacs said there are many others who would benefit from the money.

"That's a big help," Williams said.

"I would be grateful," Evans said.