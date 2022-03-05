Average San Diego County gas prices set record of more than $5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Friday, the average gas price in California topped $5, setting a new record.

"We keep setting a new record each day, each week," said Alleyn Venegas with AAA of Southern California.

According to AAA, drivers in San Diego County pay an average of $5.107 at the pump, one of the highest prices in the country.

Venegas said with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as summer travel approaching, prices aren't expected to drop anytime soon.

"Gas prices usually do go up around this time as we get closer to the summer because of demand but also because of the summer-blend gasoline," she said.

In January, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a one-year halt on the 3 cent gas tax increase set to take effect in July.

But GOP lawmakers want to do more. They're pushing to halt the state's gas tax for six months, which is currently at 51.1 cents per gallon.

"This is devastating to California families," said State Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee.

Jones said he supports the idea.

"You look at any type of economic policy, when you lower taxes, the economy grows. You get more economic activity," Jones said.

But there has been criticism from democrats, with some saying it would take away funding for roads and highways.

Meanwhile, Venegas suggests ways to help your gas last longer, including regular oil changes and avoiding hard accelerations.

"Exact increase in fuel prices are very difficult to predict, but we do expect them to continue this way or at least maintain this high," Venegas said.

State Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, sent the following statement regarding the proposed gas tax suspensions:

"The Legislative budget process is underway, and as we continue to evaluate proposals and California’s financial condition in the coming months, we will evaluate relief for California taxpayers including the proposal by the Governor. It’s important to note that suspension of the 3 cent increase to the gas tax will amount to about $15 over the course of the year for the average taxpayer. Real, meaningful relief to California taxpayers struggling with the increasing costs of almost everything will be a top priority, just as it was last year, when we returned over $10 billion to taxpayers in the form of income tax credits, small business grants, the Golden State Stimulus, and by other means.”

