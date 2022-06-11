Average San Diego County gas price sets record for 15th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County set a record Saturday for the 15th consecutive day, rising eight-tenths of a cent to $6.361, extending its streak of increases to 16 consecutive days.

The average price has risen 34.3 cents over the past 16 days, including 2.7 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 14.2 cents higher than one week ago, 50.9 cents more than one month ago and $2.143 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.605 since Russia's invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24 "sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose 1.8 cents to $5.004, its 15th consecutive record and 19th in 20 days. It has increased 41.1 cents over the past 20 days, including 1.6 cents Friday.

The national average is 18.5 cents more than one week ago, 60 cents higher than one month ago and $1.927 greater than one year ago.