San Diego County Gas prices rise over Memorial Day Weekend

A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 10:01 AM, May 30, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.189, increasing for the 29th time in 33 days to its highest amount since Oct. 10, 2019.

The average price has risen 15.1 cents over the past 33 days including eight-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 118 of the past 130 days, increasing 84.4 cents, and 96.2 cents since the start of the year.

The average price is 2.6 cents higher than one week ago, 12.3 cents more than one month ago and $1.264 greater than one year ago.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

