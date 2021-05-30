San Diego County Gas prices rise over Memorial Day Weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.189, increasing for the 29th time in 33 days to its highest amount since Oct. 10, 2019.

The average price has risen 15.1 cents over the past 33 days including eight-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 118 of the past 130 days, increasing 84.4 cents, and 96.2 cents since the start of the year.

The average price is 2.6 cents higher than one week ago, 12.3 cents more than one month ago and $1.264 greater than one year ago.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

