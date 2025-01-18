Average San Diego County gas price rises

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1 cent Friday to $4.538, a day after rising 2 cents.

The average price is 3.3 cents more than one week ago, 8 cents more than one month ago, but 8.5 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.897 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose for the fourth day in a row, 1.2 cents to $3.115, a day after rising 1.4 cents. It is 4.9 cents more than one week ago, 8.5 cents more than one month ago, and 2.7 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.901 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

