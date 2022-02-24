Average San Diego County gas price records largest increase since 2019

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Oct. 2, 2019, Thursday, increasing 2.7 cents to a record $4.783.

The average price has risen 21 of the past 25 days, increasing 15.9 cents, including 1.2 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.7 cents more than one week ago, 15.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.126 greater than one year ago.

The average price has set records seven of the past nine days.