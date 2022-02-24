Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Average San Diego County gas price records largest increase since 2019

gas_prices_san_diego.jpg
KGTV
gas_prices_san_diego.jpg
Posted at 8:53 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 11:53:59-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Oct. 2, 2019, Thursday, increasing 2.7 cents to a record $4.783.

The average price has risen 21 of the past 25 days, increasing 15.9 cents, including 1.2 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.7 cents more than one week ago, 15.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.126 greater than one year ago.

The average price has set records seven of the past nine days.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER