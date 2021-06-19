Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Average san diego county gas price now $1 more than New Year's Eve

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Justin Sullivan
<p>(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</p>
Gas prices gas pump
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 14:58:49-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.227, $1 higher than on New Year's Eve.

Much of the increase since the start of the year is the result of a run of 87 increases in 94 days from Feb. 9-May 13 totaling 66.4 cents caused at the time by "higher oil prices and higher demand," said Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The average price is at its highest amount since July 16, 2015, and 1 cent higher than one week ago, 7.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.176 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP