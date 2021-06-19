Average san diego county gas price now $1 more than New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.227, $1 higher than on New Year's Eve.

Much of the increase since the start of the year is the result of a run of 87 increases in 94 days from Feb. 9-May 13 totaling 66.4 cents caused at the time by "higher oil prices and higher demand," said Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The average price is at its highest amount since July 16, 2015, and 1 cent higher than one week ago, 7.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.176 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.