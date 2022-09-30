Average San Diego County gas price nears record

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 12.2 cents Friday to $6.322, moving within 5.1 cents of the record high of $6.373 set June 15.

The average price has risen 14 consecutive days and 27 of the past 28, increasing $1.10, including 15.7 cents Thursday, its largest increase since July 11, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is at its highest amount since June 21 and 75.2 cents more than one week ago, $1.082 higher than one month ago and $1.966 greater than one year ago.

"This week saw the most significant gas price increases since they jumped 77 cents in one week in March," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "Until the state receives significant amounts of imported gasoline and local refineries are fully operational again, we will likely continue to see pump price increases."

The national average price rose for the 10th consecutive day following a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342, increasing 1.5 cents to $3.797. It has risen 12.3 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.7 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 10.8 cents more than one week ago and 60.8 cents higher than one year ago but 4.7 cents less than one month ago.

The national average price is $1.219 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.