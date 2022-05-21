Average San Diego County gas price inches up to record high

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County inched up to a new record high Saturday, rising one-tenth of a cent to $6.024.

The average price had remained unchanged Friday after increasing for 16 of the previous 17 days, rising 24.4 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 10.8 cents more than one week ago, 27.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.864 greater than one year ago.

The national average price remained unchanged at a record $4.593.

"The reasons for the increase are not just the (Ukraine) war and some refinery supply issues, but also inflation and competition for resources to produce diesel fuel, which is about 50 cents more expensive than regular unleaded gasoline," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Memorial Day travel will likely add to the demand for gasoline. The Auto Club expects an 11% increase in holiday weekend travel volume compared to last year."

