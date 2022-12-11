Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since November 2021

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday to its lowest amount since Nov. 12, 2021, decreasing for the 30th consecutive day and 63rd time in 67 days since rising to a record.

The average price dropped 1.5 cents Sunday to $4.614, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen $1.821 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, including 2.5 cents Saturday.

The average price is 21.6 cents less than one week ago, 89.1 cents lower than one month ago and 2 cents below what it was one year ago.

The primary reasons for the continuing dropping prices are "ample fuel supplies and lower demand for fuel during this period between holiday travel periods," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

The national average price dropped for the 32nd consecutive day, falling 1.8 cents to $3.277. It is 13.6 cents less than one week ago, 51.7 cents lower than one month ago and 5.3 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 52.8 cents over the past 32 days, including 2 cents Saturday. It is $1.739 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

