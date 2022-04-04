Average San Diego County gas price drops for sixth consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the sixth consecutive day, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $5.932.

The average price has dropped 8.6 cents over the past six days, including 2.4 cents Saturday, the largest decrease since March 26, 2020, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.274.

The average price is 8.3 cents less than one week ago but 82.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.967 higher than one year ago.