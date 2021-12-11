Average San Diego County gas price drops for ninth time in 12 day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the ninth time in 12 days, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.634.

The average price has dropped 3.6 cents over the previous 12 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped six consecutive days, rose two-tenths of a cent Monday, dropped three-tenths of a cent Tuesday, rose one-tenth of a cent Wednesday, dropped four-tenths of a cent Thursday and was unchanged Friday.

The average price is 1.1 cents less than one week ago but 5.7 cents more than one month ago and $1.48 higher than one year ago.