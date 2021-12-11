Watch
Average San Diego County gas price drops for ninth time in 12 day

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California High Gas Prices
Posted at 10:34 AM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 13:34:07-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the ninth time in 12 days, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.634.

The average price has dropped 3.6 cents over the previous 12 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped six consecutive days, rose two-tenths of a cent Monday, dropped three-tenths of a cent Tuesday, rose one-tenth of a cent Wednesday, dropped four-tenths of a cent Thursday and was unchanged Friday.

The average price is 1.1 cents less than one week ago but 5.7 cents more than one month ago and $1.48 higher than one year ago.

