SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 3.9 cents to $5.936, its lowest amount since May 14.

The average price has decreased 43.7 cents during the streak, including 3.8 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 18.1 cents less than one week ago and 43.7 cents lower than one month ago but $1.635 more than one year ago.

"Both oil prices and Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have dropped significantly because of concerns about future demand," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "If current trends continue, local gas prices are likely to drop even more significantly."

The national average price dropped for the 31st consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.8 cents to $4.577. It has dropped 43.9 cents over the past 31 days, including 2.6 cents Thursday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 14.4 cents less than one week ago and 43.7 cents lower than one month ago but $1.422 more than one year ago.