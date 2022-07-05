Watch Now
Average San Diego County gas price drops for 20th consecutive day

Posted at 11:38 AM, Jul 05, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday for the 20th consecutive day, decreasing 1.1 cents to $6.20.

The average price has dropped 17.3 cents over the past 20 days, including four-tenths of a cent both Sunday and Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 6.6 cents less than one week ago and 5 cents lower than one month ago but $1.918 more than one year ago.

The dropping prices are continuing despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

The national average price dropped for the 21st consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.80. It has dropped 21.6 cents over the past 21 days, including a half-cent Monday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 8.1 cents less than one week ago and 4.8 cents lower than one month ago but $1.666 more than one year ago.

