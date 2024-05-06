Watch Now
Average San Diego County gas price continues downward trend

Posted at 9:45 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 12:45:27-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the 10th time in 11 days, falling a one-tenth of a cent to $5.315.

The average price has dropped 4.4 cents over the past 11 days, including a half-cent Sunday and eight-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.9 cents less than one week ago, but 2.4 cents more than one month ago and 46.5 cents higher than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.12 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $3.651. It is eight-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, but 6 cents more than one month ago and 10.4 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.365 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"From a demand perspective, we have entered the pre-Memorial Day funk," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "And the cost of a barrel of oil is nearly $10 less than two weeks ago, as oil prices have fallen into the upper $70s. This may keep pump prices somewhat flat for the immediate future."

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
