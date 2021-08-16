Watch
Auto-theft suspect prompts standoff outside FBI's San Diego headquarters

Posted at 1:15 PM, Aug 16, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An auto theft suspect pulled into a parking lot outside the FBI's Sorrento Valley field office today and refused orders to surrender, prompting a law enforcement standoff.

The emergency at the federal facility at 10385 Vista Sorrento Parkway began playing out shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to San Diego police, and was continuing in the early afternoon.

"``FBI personnel are working with the San Diego Police Department to bring a safe resolution to the matter," the federal agency reported at midday in a prepared statement. "We are unable to provide further comment at this time."

