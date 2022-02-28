Authorities seek public's help to ID man fatally struck on I-805

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle last month while trying to run across a Mission Valley freeway.

The pedestrian, who appeared to be in his early 20s, was hit on Interstate 805 near I-8 on Jan. 12, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. He died in a hospital six days later.

Fingerprint-file searches through the FBI and state and local agencies have turned up no matches.

The dead man was a 5-foot-5-inch, roughly 135-pound white man with short brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities have released artist's renderings of his face and a tattoo he had on one of his arms.

Anyone who might be able to help identify the man is asked to call the Medical Examiner's Office at 858-694-2905 and reference case No. 2022-00253.

