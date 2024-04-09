Authorities seek information on unidentified homicide victim in Borrego Springs

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide case from four decades ago and seeking public assistance in identifying the victim.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, an adult male's body was found along State Highway 22 around noon on October 26, 1985.

The victim, found down a steep embankment on the north side of the road, was in an advanced stage of decomposition. Officials said the body had been there for some time before the discovery.

After an examination by the medical examiner, officials have confirmed the manner of death as homicide, though the cause of death is being withheld for investigative purposes.

Sheriffs said the victim didn't have any form of identification, and was found wearing blue jeans, a light-colored pullover shirt, and black combat boots.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department

According to the press release on Monday, the victim has distinctive tattoos adorned his forearms, including a scene of a wolf howling at a red moon accompanied by the word "Life" or "Wife" on the left forearm, and the word "Linda" on the upper right arm. The right forearm bore the partially legible word "Gypsy___", as shown in the photo above.

The Sheriff's Homicide unit is working to solve the victim's identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. The Homicide Unit can be contacted at (858) 285-6330 during business hours or (858) 565-5200 after hours. Also, individuals can provide anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.