Authorities searching for missing pit bull that was shot at after biting an officer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Crews are in search of a pitbull that may have been shot after it lunged and bit a San Diego police officer on the leg in the Balboa Park area.

The incident happened at 6:15 p.m. at 3000 blocks of Balboa Drive. Two officers with the San Diego Police Balboa Policing team went into the canyon to contact some homeless people in a camp who made some off-color comments to some park visitors, SDPD said.

When the officers approached the tent, that was when the pit bull lunged and bit the officers twice on the leg. The officer then pulled out his gun and shot at the dog, the police department confirmed.

The officers were uncertain if the dog shot because it rolled further into the canyon before running off. SDPD said the officers and park rangers were searching for the dog to provide it first aid or to mark the area where the dog ended up as evidence. The officer who was bitten was taken in an ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Officers with the San Diego Humane Society were also at the scene to help search for the pit bull. When found, they plan to provide medical aid if needed, police said.

Officers detained a man and a woman in connection to the attack, according to the police department. Police will charge the couple if they find that the couple commanded the dog to attack.

