Authorities: La Mesa woman, 49, drowns at Lake Havasu after life jacket comes off

(KGTV/KTNV) – A woman who drowned at Lake Havasu, Arizona, over the weekend was identified by authorities as a La Mesa resident.

The body of 49-year-old Cynthia Marin was recovered from Lake Havasu on the afternoon of Sunday, March 10, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.

Deputies began their search for Marin at 2 p.m. local time in the area near The Islander RV Resort, a sheriff's office spokesperson stated.

"While on scene, it was learned that an adult female had jumped from the boat to go swimming," officials stated. "When she entered the water, her improperly secured life jacket came off."

At that point, officials said she "began to panic, then went below the surface of the water."

Mohave County's Dive Rescue and Recovery Team and a Careflight helicopter were deployed in the immediate area but couldn't locate Marin.

As the search progressed, side scan solar technology and divers were brought in to help.

Marin's body was ultimately located in 59-degree water, 42 feet below the lake's surface, officials stated.

"This investigation is ongoing," the sheriff's spokesperson concluded.

Family members established a GoFundMe to raise money to have Marin brought from Arizona to California.