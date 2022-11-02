Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities investigate reported fatality on I-805 ramp to I-8 in Mission Valley

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 9:15 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 13:23:57-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The southbound Interstate 805 connecter ramp to westbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley was closed Wednesday morning due to police activity likely related a reported fatality.

A California Highway Patrol traffic incident information page showed a reported fatality in the same area. A Sig Alert was issued just before 8 a.m. citing heavy traffic and police activity.

The ramp and all affected lanes were reopened by 10:10 a.m.

No details were immediately available on the fatality or how long the closure would be in place.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!