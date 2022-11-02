Authorities investigate reported fatality on I-805 ramp to I-8 in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The southbound Interstate 805 connecter ramp to westbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley was closed Wednesday morning due to police activity likely related a reported fatality.

A California Highway Patrol traffic incident information page showed a reported fatality in the same area. A Sig Alert was issued just before 8 a.m. citing heavy traffic and police activity.

The ramp and all affected lanes were reopened by 10:10 a.m.

No details were immediately available on the fatality or how long the closure would be in place.