Authorities investigate after car hit by gunfire on Interstate 805

Posted at 6:27 AM, Feb 16, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver suffered a graze wound to his leg after his car was shot at on Interstate 805 near the Miramar area early Wednesday morning.

A Carlsbad Police official told ABC 10News the man told police he was traveling on northbound I-805 near La Jolla Village Drive at around 1 a.m. when his vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Despite his car being hit several times and an injury to his leg, the man was able to drive to his home in Carlsbad, where he called police.

The man was treated at his home for a minor injury.

Carlsbad Police requested for the California Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.

Authorities did not release any additional information on the shooting.

