Attic fire damages Normal Heights home

ABC 10News
Posted at 5:29 PM, Mar 01, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - It took firefighters about a half-hour today to extinguish a fire that damaged a Normal Heights home.

The non-injury blaze erupted in the attic of the single-story house in the 3500 block of Monroe Avenue about 2:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading into the living quarters of the residence, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the two adults who live in the home arrange for interim shelter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Ysea said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
