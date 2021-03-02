Attic fire damages Normal Heights home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - It took firefighters about a half-hour today to extinguish a fire that damaged a Normal Heights home.

The non-injury blaze erupted in the attic of the single-story house in the 3500 block of Monroe Avenue about 2:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading into the living quarters of the residence, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the two adults who live in the home arrange for interim shelter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Ysea said.