`At-Risk' man, 22, goes missing in Alta Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a young man with medical issues who went missing Tuesday morning in an Alta Vista-area neighborhood.

The last known sighting of Guillermo Gardilla, 22, was in the 6000 block of Daisy Avenue about 7:30 a.m., the San Diego Police Department reported.

Gardilla "suffers from medical conditions that make him at-risk," according to a statement from SDPD officials, who did not specify the nature of those ailments.

He is a 5-foot-5-inch, roughly 240-pound Latino with dark-brown eyes and short, curly black hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue-and-gray shorts, a red Spider Man-logo shirt, brown socks and no shoes.

Anyone who might be able to help locate Gardilla is asked to call SDPD Communications at 619-531-2000.

