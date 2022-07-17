At least one person killed in Lemon Grove crash

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - At least one person was killed Sunday morning in a crash in Lemon Grove, a city northeast of San Diego.

The crash was reported about 2:30 a.m. on the eastbound 94 east of the 125, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The person who reported the crash claimed to have hit something in the road and come upon a black sedan facing sideways in lanes, the CHP said.

Witnesses reported two other vehicles were involved in a collision nearby.

The CHP temporarily shut down eastbound lanes Nos. 1 and 2 in the area to investigate the crashes.

