At least 3 sent to hospital, car bursts into flames in San Marcos hit-and-run crash

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- At least three people were hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash at a San Marcos intersection early Friday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m., a white sedan was at the intersection of S. Las Posas Road and La Mirada Drive when it was T-boned by an oncoming vehicle.

According to San Diego County sheriff’s officials at the scene, the vehicle that hit the white car burst into flames and the driver was seen running away from the scene.

A description of the driver was not immediately available; authorities have not located the driver as of 6:30 a.m.

Three occupants from the white sedan were taken to area hospitals with injuries described as critical.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating the incident.