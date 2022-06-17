At least 3 in custody following I-15 police pursuit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At least three people were detained after a police pursuit on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon.

According to San Diego police, officers received a call about possible shop lifters at the Ulta Beauty on Carmel Mountain Road in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood.

Around 4:04 p.m. police spotted the blue SUV with the alleged suspects inside near Kearny Villa Road in Mira Mesa.

Sky10 was flying above when the driver eventually stopped on I-15 southbound near the Clairemont Mesa exit. When the driver stepped out, the passenger hopped in the driver seat and sped off.

After the SUV stopped the second time, the passenger ran across freeway lanes to avoid police. Good Samaritans were seen getting out their cars to stop the suspect, but officers eventually caught the suspect and took her into custody.

The pursuit came to an end in the Mission Valley area near the Interstate 8 transition ramp.

