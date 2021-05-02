PHOTOS: 3 dead, 27 injured after suspected smuggling boat capsizes
Three people died and 27 were injured after a boat used in a suspected human smuggling operation capsized Sunday off the coast of Point Loma, authorities said.
Eyewitness video captures the moment a vessel overturned in the waters off Point Loma Sunday morning (KGTV)(KGTV)
The vessel, a 40-foot cabin cruiser, “broke apart” on a reef near Point Loma, said Lt. Rick Romero of the San Diego Lifeguard Service.SDFD
1 person rescued from the cliffs after a boat used in a suspected human smuggling operation capsized Sunday off the coast of Point Loma.SDFD
