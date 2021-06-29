At least 2 hurt, driver arrested in I-15 wrong-way crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- At least two people were taken to the hospital and a driver was arrested after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in the City Heights area late Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported just after 11:30 p.m. on southbound I-15 near the University Avenue off-ramp.

Witnesses told the 10News Breaking News Tracker that a car coming from the off-ramp was traveling north on I-15 on the southbound side. The vehicle then collided with one car, causing that car to strike another one.

At least two people were hospitalized with injuries of unknown severity. There is no word on other possible injuries.

The suspected wrong-way driver was arrested; no other details on the collision and arrest were immediately released.