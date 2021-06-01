Watch
At least 1 dead in wrong-way collision on I-5

Posted at 6:21 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 09:21:25-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A wrong-way collision on Interstate 5 in the Carmel Valley area Tuesday morning left one person dead and several others with major injuries.

The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Carmel Mountain Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A San Diego Police sergeant at the scene told ABC 10News a white car was traveling north on the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a station wagon. A black pickup truck was also struck by one of the vehicles.

The CHP confirmed a passenger in the white car died at the scene. Four “major trauma” victims were taken to the hospital.

Southbound I-5 lanes in the area were shut down for several hours due to the wreck, but lanes were reopened by 6 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
