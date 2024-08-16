At least 1 dead in vehicle crash on I-805 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A person was killed and two others sustained major injuries Friday morning in a solo vehicle crash on Interstate 805 in the Chula Vista area, the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP Sgt. Daniel Ralph said the incident involving a white Toyota Camry occurred at around 6:57 a.m. on the northbound side of I-805, just north of Telegraph Canyon Road, and near the H Street/E Street & Bonita Road exit.

Ralph said officers determined the car, for reasons unknown, struck the base of the H Street/E Street & Bonita Road exit sign.

Ralph confirmed responding officers found one person dead outside of the car, while two people were extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with major injuries.

According to Ralph, it is unknown if the deceased individual was ejected from the car.

The conditions of the two hospitalized victims were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the CHP San Diego Area office at 858-293-6000.

Map of incident (based on CHP coordinates):

