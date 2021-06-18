At least 1 dead in shooting at Dave & Busters restaurant in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A shooting inside the Dave & Busters restaurant in Mission Valley Thursday evening left at least one person dead, according to police.

San Diego Police said officers were called to the restaurant on 2931 Camino Del Rio North, under the Interstate 805/8 interchange, just before 11 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired.

Witnesses said as many as seven shots were heard inside the restaurant.

At least one person was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital. Police confirmed that person, who was not identified, later died at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting; a description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.