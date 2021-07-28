Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

At least 1 dead in off-road vehicle rollover crash in Alpine area

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
alpine_crash_rescue.jpg
Posted at 7:16 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 10:16:59-04

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) -- One person died and another was airlifted to the hospital after the off-road vehicle they were in rolled over in the Alpine area late Tuesday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., authorities were called to a trail near the Loveland Reservoir due to a reported rollover crash involving an off-road vehicle with four occupants.

An emergency crew responding to the report was on their way to the scene when their off-road vehicle also rolled over. The crew was able to reach the initial crash scene.

ABC 10News learned one person in the first crash died at the scene, while a second passenger was airlifted to a nearby hospital. A firefighter aiding in the rescue effort was also injured and hospitalized.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional information on the crash was not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP