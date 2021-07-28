At least 1 dead in off-road vehicle rollover crash in Alpine area

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) -- One person died and another was airlifted to the hospital after the off-road vehicle they were in rolled over in the Alpine area late Tuesday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., authorities were called to a trail near the Loveland Reservoir due to a reported rollover crash involving an off-road vehicle with four occupants.

An emergency crew responding to the report was on their way to the scene when their off-road vehicle also rolled over. The crew was able to reach the initial crash scene.

ABC 10News learned one person in the first crash died at the scene, while a second passenger was airlifted to a nearby hospital. A firefighter aiding in the rescue effort was also injured and hospitalized.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional information on the crash was not immediately released.