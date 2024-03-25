At least 1 dead in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - At least one person was killed Sunday evening in a fiery six-vehicle crash that left one vehicle engulfed in flames in Chula Vista.

The crash happened on the southbound Interstate 5 just south of Main Street around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was no immediate information regarding the gender or age of the victim, and it was unclear if there were other injuries. The victim's name will be withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

The freeway was cleared and all lanes reopened around 7:20 p.m., the CHP reported.

The crash was being investigated by the CHP.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.