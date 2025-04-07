At least 1 dead in fiery freeway crash in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista Sunday evening.

The crash was reported around 10:35 p.m. Sunday on northbound I-805 at the connector to eastbound state Route 54, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP that the car was being driven recklessly before it crashed. After the vehicle caught fire, the witness said a good Samaritan tried to extricate a woman from the vehicle.

CHP officials did not release any additional information on the fatal wreck.

