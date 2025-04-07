Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

At least 1 dead in fiery freeway crash in Chula Vista

chp_suv_900.jpg
FILE
chp_suv_900.jpg
Posted

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista Sunday evening.

The crash was reported around 10:35 p.m. Sunday on northbound I-805 at the connector to eastbound state Route 54, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP that the car was being driven recklessly before it crashed. After the vehicle caught fire, the witness said a good Samaritan tried to extricate a woman from the vehicle.

CHP officials did not release any additional information on the fatal wreck.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!