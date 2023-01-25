At least 1 dead in fiery car crash in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least one person was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in San Diego’s Tierrasanta area.

San Diego Police said the crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on Santo Road, near Shields Street.

Police officers at the scene told ABC 10news that emergency crews were called to the area after a reported crash in which a Mercedes-Benz ended up on the center median and burst into flames. A tree next to the vehicle was also on fire when crews arrived.

As firefighters put out the blaze, one person was found dead inside the wreckage; there was no immediate word on other possible vehicle occupants.

Both directions of Santo Road, between Shields Street and Orleck Street, was shut down due to the crash investigation.