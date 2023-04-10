Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

At least 1 dead in crash on I-5 in Encinitas area

i5_encinitas_crash3_041023.jpg
KGTV
i5_encinitas_crash3_041023.jpg
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 14:46:08-04

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) – At least one person died Monday in a traffic collision involving a big rig and several other vehicles on Interstate 5 near Moonlight Beach, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal pileup occurred about 10:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just south of Encinitas Boulevard, according to the CHP.

The incident left all the southbound lanes on the interstate blocked in the area, Caltrans advised.

The cause of the wreck is unknown.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!