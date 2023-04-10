At least 1 dead in crash on I-5 in Encinitas area

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) – At least one person died Monday in a traffic collision involving a big rig and several other vehicles on Interstate 5 near Moonlight Beach, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal pileup occurred about 10:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just south of Encinitas Boulevard, according to the CHP.

The incident left all the southbound lanes on the interstate blocked in the area, Caltrans advised.

The cause of the wreck is unknown.

