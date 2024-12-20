Watch Now
At least 1 dead in collision on Miramar Road

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least one person was killed in a head-on crash on Miramar Road Thursday night, San Diego Police said.

According to police, the collision involving a pickup truck and a small 4-door car happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Miramar Road.

Police did not immediately release details on what led to the crash, but officers at the scene confirmed to ABC 10News that at least one person died at the scene.

There was no word on any other possible injuries in the incident.

The stretch of Miramar Road was shut down for several hours for the police investigation and emergency response.

