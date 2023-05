CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – At least one person was killed in a vehicle collision on a Chula Vista street, police said Wednesday.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. in the 700 block of E Street, according to Chula Vista Police.

While details on the wreck were not immediately known, police confirmed at least one person died in the incident.

The emergency response to the crash forced the closure of E Street between Woodlawn Avenue and the Interstate 5 overpass.