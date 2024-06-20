At least 1 dead, driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash on I-15 in Bonsall area

BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in the Bonsall area late Wednesday night left at least one person dead and resulted in the arrest of one driver.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident report, the collision involving four vehicles occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on southbound I-15 near Old Highway 395.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the CHP said at least one person died at the scene and one of the drivers involved in the wreck was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker captured footage of county investigators and CHP officers combing the scene of the crash.

No other details on the incident, including other possible injuries, were released by authorities.