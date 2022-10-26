At least 1 dead after car veers off freeway in Otay Mesa, slams into tree

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A car veered off a freeway ramp in Otay Mesa and crashed into a tree, killing one person and injuring two others, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

At around 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the southbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to westbound state Route 905 when it went off the roadway, down an embankment and crashed into a tree.

Responding emergency crews ripped the car’s roof off and pulled three people from the wreckage.

ABC 10News learned a female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene; the female driver and another passenger were rushed to the hospital with injuries considered serious.

The southbound I-805 ramp to westbound SR-905 was closed for an extended period as the CHP investigates the cause of the crash.