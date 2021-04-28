Watch
At least 1 dead after car crashes into tree off road just north of Escondido

Posted at 8:55 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 11:55:43-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - At least one person was killed early Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a tree near a rural intersection north of Escondido, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Old Castle and Indian Hill roads, just west of Interstate 15 in the unincorporated Hidden Meadows area, according to the CHP.

A witness told dispatchers an older model Honda Accord sedan had crashed into a tree, the CHP reported. At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
