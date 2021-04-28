At least 1 dead after car crashes into tree off road just north of Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - At least one person was killed early Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a tree near a rural intersection north of Escondido, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Old Castle and Indian Hill roads, just west of Interstate 15 in the unincorporated Hidden Meadows area, according to the CHP.

A witness told dispatchers an older model Honda Accord sedan had crashed into a tree, the CHP reported. At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.