Assailants sought in East Village robbery, assault

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police and San Diego County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating three men accused in an East Village robbery and assault case.

According to authorities, just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 14, three men were in an argument with two other men in the 1100 block of J Street when a physical altercation unfolded.

Authorities stated, “During the argument, the suspects punched two of the victims in their face causing both to fall to the ground. While on the ground, the suspects kicked both victims in their face causing both to lose consciousness.

A 60-year-old male saw what was happening and attempted to stop the suspects from kicking the victims. The suspects then began to punch the 60-year-old male in his head causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head on the concrete.

A person nearby used their cell phone and tried calling 911. One of the suspects then stole that person’s cell phone.”

The three victims suffered injuries including a skull fracture, broken nose, and broken orbital, authorities said.

Police provided the following descriptions of the assailants:

Suspect No. 1: Black male, 25 to 30 years old, tall, thin build, afro hairstyle, wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, and white shoes with a black stripe on them.



Suspect No. 2: Black male, 25 to 30 years old, tall, thin build, wearing a black T-shirt, gray jeans, and black shoes.



Suspect No. 3: Black male, light complexion, approximately 30 years old, tall, heavy build, full beard, wearing a tan Padres Tony Gwynn jersey, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the SDPD Central Division at 619-744-9531 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.