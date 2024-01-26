Aspiring golf course managers get hands-on experience at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A group of aspiring, young golf course managers are getting hands-on experience at the Farmers Insurance Open this week.

“It takes as many people as we can get, and that’s why it’s great we have the agronomy volunteer program," said Tim Graham from the City of San Diego's Golf Division.

More than two dozen applicants, coming from as far as Morocco, were selected to volunteer during the tournament. They went out on the course before dawn each day to get it ready for the day's play, then returned after the players had finished to prepare for the next day.

“I’ve learned so much about running golf courses. In golf management, there’s a million different ways to mow a green, a million different ways to mow fairways, to grow grass," said Derrick Le, a 17-year-old college student at UC Riverside.

Graham said bringing in a diverse group of young agronomists helps show that golf is a game for everyone. The City and the tournament get the help with the course they need, and the volunteers get valuable experience and connections they can use as they launch their careers, with the hope of someday being golf course superintendents.