Aside from raising the risk of fire danger, Santa Ana winds also kick up dirt and debris in the air

Aside from raising the risk of fire, Santa Ana winds also kick up dirt and debris in the air we breathe. But there are things you can do inside your home, like maintaining your furnace, to make sure you and your family stay safe.

Darren Murphy has been a technician for Mauzy, an HVAC Company for years. He says the arrival of Santa Ana winds is good time to make sure the air you’re breathing at home is clean.

The most important recommendation make sure to change your filter.

He adds, “All this dust, dirt, and debris gathered up is what’s affecting your system. It’s what you’re breathing in.”

Another tip: clear out your aid ducts and clean out your furnace.

But he suggests using extreme caution if you try to do it yourself.

He says, “ If you forget unplugging your furnace and you end up touching a connection you can get severely shocked.”

Murphy says it’s important to stay on top of maintenance of your HVAC system, because it can impact your health especially those dealing with chronic illnesses, asthma, or allergies.

Something Arlin Hernandez and her in-laws know all too well, as they have family members who struggle with allergies.

Hernandez says, “ Just seeing all the vehicles the debris that's get picked up .. no one wants to be breathing that especially those with allergies and pollen in the air.”

Hernandez says they routinely change out their filters doing what they can do to keep the air they breathe clean.

She says, “ Our niece is very prone to sickness, and she has allergies. My fiancé, as well, we stock up on Benadryl, which doesn’t always help, so we try with the filters.”

Very similar to the extra steps they took to make sure their outdoor ornaments stay in tact as Santa Ana winds make it to our area.

