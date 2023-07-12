As heat waves moves across SoCal, San Diegans find ways to cool down

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A heat wave is moving across SoCal and being felt in San Diego – particularly the more inland areas where temperatures continue to creep up this week.

From ice cream to splashpads, ABC 10News spoke with San Diegans finding different ways to cool down.

“I’m happy because my favorite season is summer,” said Ember Mooney, a young San Diegan playing in a splash pad in Santee.

“Being in the water is really refreshing,” added her friend Marra Jones.

After weeks of June gloom, some shared they don’t mind the July heat.

“This is the warmest it’s been. We had a cool May and June and now it’s heating up, it feels like summer,” said Michael Petrivelli.

As temperatures are in the 90s and will approach 100 in our inland areas this week, remember to wear light clothing, take breaks in shade if you’re working outside, never leave pets or kids unattended in cars, and stay hydrated.

