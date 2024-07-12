As COVID cases rise, County public health encourages vaccinations, testing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County Public Health officials Thursday urged people to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and test when they feel ill as summer travel continues and positive cases of illness caused by the virus increase.

According to the county Public Health Services the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests has increased to more than 14% and wastewater surveillance -- able to detect the amount of virus active in the community -- has risen both throughout California and in San Diego.

"We are recommending everyone take precautions so people can enjoy summer activities and stay healthy," said Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Ankita Kadakia. "If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or were recently exposed to someone who had COVID-19, test yourself and your family. Now is also a great time to get vaccinated if you haven't done so already."

To boost access to tests, the county has expanded the availability of no-cost testing at local public health centers. Appointments are highly encouraged, with walk-ins accepted based on availability.

The locations are:



Central Region Public Health Center, 1501 Market St., San Diego from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays;



South Region Public Health Center, 690 Oxford St., Chula Vista from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and



East Region Public Health Center, 460 N. Magnolia Ave., Ste. A, El Cajon from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine, which was released in fall 2023, is "an effective way to protect people from developing severe symptoms," public health officials said. A second dose of the 2023-2024 formulation is safe and recommended for people 65 years of age and older, and those with underlying conditions until the 2024-25 COVID-19 becomes available.

Vaccines are especially encouraged for people who are pregnant, with underlying conditions and adults 65 years of age and older.

People can schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov or contacting their local pharmacy or health care provider.

County Public Health Centers continue to provide the vaccine to those who are uninsured and participate in outreach to vaccinate in the underserved communities. Visit their website for more information.