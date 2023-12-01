As Californians quit smoking, child development programs are losing funding

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — For 25 years, the tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products has gone towards a good cause.

Thanks to Proposition 10, a groundbreaking initiative, those tax dollars turned into funding for early childhood development programs in California.

But as cigarette sales have steadily declined over the last two decades, some of those programs are now in jeopardy.

First 5 San Diego says they have lost millions of dollars in revenue for their child development resources and programs over the last few years as more Californians have quit smoking.

“We allocate funding for healthy development services, oral health initiative, quality early learning and really just elevating awareness in our community of the importance of the first five years of life,” said Alethea Arguilez, Executive Director, First 5 San Diego.

Proposition 10 passed in 1998 – when 1.8 billion packs were sold. By comparison, less than 550 million packs sold last year.

“So what that means is…programs need to serve potentially less families are we need to have less programming out in the community…period,” said Arguilez.

With many of their programs already in jeopardy, Arguilez says they’re actively advocating for alternative funding sources at the state and federal level.

“What we are really hoping to see is a focused funding for First Fives to continue yet another 25 years,” she said.

You can learn more about First 5 San Diego by calling 211 or by visiting their website.

