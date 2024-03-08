“As a brewer you do it for the passion and what you like to drink at the end of the day,” says Chris Ketcham.

And it’s a passion Ketcham discovered as soon as he turned 21, and decided he wanted to pursue a career in this industry.

He adds, “ I heard you could get free beer by working at a brewery I was thinking this was two for one. I get paid to produce beer and I get to drink beer.”

And that’s what he’s done for the past few decades at Stone Brewing, involved in every stage of the production of beer.

And industry that’s flourishing here in California.

According to the California Craft Brewers Association, as of last year there are more than 1,100 craft breweries in the state.

Here in San Diego there are more than 200.

Brandon Hernandez, Founder of San Diego Beer News says, “This region has been known as the mecca for craft beer for a long time reputation has stood the test of time people still see us this way people travel here.”

Statistics show this industry has contributed more than $9 billion to the state’s economy, supporting more than 54-thousand jobs in California. And the impact can be seen around San Diego County.

Hernandez says, “It's very easy to find you'll find it in our airports find it at our sports arenas our restaurants and bars and other places you may not think.”

And while there are more breweries popping up around town, Brewers says it’s the community approach that keeps regulars and new customers coming by.

Hernandez adds, “ breweries that want to service their immediate area their neighborhood and their community and people really took to that.”

