Art and Play Space opens in Del Mar

San Diego (KGTV)- Immersing young kids in the world of art and creativity, The New Children’s Museum opens a satellite location in Del Mar.

From those just learning to walk to young artists, the space is perfect for all ages.

“Anyway, that we can provide an outlet for families, especially ones that been at home for so long; an opportunity not to be looking at screens, to emerge themselves in art, create their own art we’re really excited to do that,” says Deputy Director Kerri Fox.

The space sits inside of the Del Mar Plaza.

The “Art and Play Space” is a smaller version of the museum’s 50,000 square foot location Downtown.

“We took the best elements of our downtown location and brought it here.”

It features an installation that resembles a kitchen sink with soft, larger-than-life fruit and veggie sculptures. Children can create their art. There’s a giant chalk wall and magnetic pieces to build anything they want.

“We took over was a clothing store. So we had three little fitting rooms,” says Fox. “We made one into a changing room, another one into a reading room for kids who want to sit and do quiet reading. We made another one into a nursing room.”

ABC 10News spoke with the owner of Del Mar Plaza last September. There was an interest in bringing in younger and more family-friendly crowds to the area.

Leaders at The New Children’s Museum say they are hoping to expand to other communities in the future.

“This is our first stand-alone. We’re sort of prototyping it, seeing what works,” adds Fox. “We would love to be in other communities in San Diego where we can provide that access. We would love to have a lot of Art and Play Spaces all over San Diego.”

Fox says they are still working to keep guests safe. Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2. The staff cleans the spaces every hour.